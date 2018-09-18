Rising costs and uncertain environment prevent Africa’s airlines from soaring

Africa is set to miss out on a fourth consecutive year of global airline profitability in 2018, with the industry currently being squeezed by rising costs and an increasingly uncertain operating environment, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said on Tuesday.

The financial performance of African airlines has steadily improved since 2014, but, on aggregate, airlines in the region should post a small loss in 2018, Iata’s head of industry analysis, Andrew Matters, said on Tuesday. Globally, growth in airline costs was starting to outpace growth in revenue due to rising oil prices and labour costs, Matters said in an address to a Global Aviation Day conference in Mauritius.

The global airline industry is facing a highly uncertain environment as the price of oil rises to $80 a barrel, a level last seen four years ago. US-China trade tension is also expected to slow growth in air freight, an important source of revenue, particularly for larger airlines in the US and Asia-Pacific.

Although not referring to specific airlines, Matters said the financial performance of African carriers was mixed. On a per-unit scale, passenger volumes were expected to be above 6% in the region.

A tougher outlook for the global aviation sector comes as South African Airways (SAA) grapples with a financial crisis that poses a risk to the fiscus, and SA’s sovereign credit rating. SAA reported in its 2017/18 results that its financial loss was R3bn worse than expected, at R5.7bn. Sales plunged 21% on domestic routes, 11% on international routes and 6% on regional routes 6%.

Global passenger volumes were up 8% in 2017,and air freight volumes 10%, Matters said. This compared with historical growth rates of between 5% and 5.5%, with air freight numbers boosted by a global inventory stocking recycle.

Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (Capa) CEO Kapil Kapa said on Tuesday that the next three years for the sector seemed highly uncertain, largely due to non-economic factors. Beyond US-China trade conflict, other major issues facing airlines included rising tension in the Middle East, and a Chinese debt bubble. "The next three years could see larger scale changes than seen in previous decades," said Kapa.

With Linda Ensor