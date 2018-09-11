WATCH: Scrapping e-tolls — who will foot the bill?

Sanral has missed its e-toll collection fees target by nearly R6 billion while confusion over whether the tolling system will be scrapped or not persists. The ruling party has said that it will terminate e-tolls while Transport Minister Blade Nzimande backtracked saying that it will stay for now. Coenie Vermaak, CEO of the Electronic Toll Collection Company joined us to discuss the financial implications of scrapping e-tolls.