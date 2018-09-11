Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Scrapping e-tolls — who will foot the bill?

Coenie Vermaak, CEO of the Electronic Toll Collection Company, joined Business Day TV to discuss the financial implications of ending e-tolls

11 September 2018 - 13:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EKAPAT SUWANMANEE
Picture: 123RF/EKAPAT SUWANMANEE

Sanral has missed its e-toll collection fees target by nearly R6 billion while confusion over whether the tolling system will be scrapped or not persists.  The ruling party has said that it will terminate e-tolls while Transport Minister Blade Nzimande backtracked saying that it will stay for now. Coenie Vermaak, CEO of the Electronic Toll Collection Company joined us to discuss the financial implications of scrapping e-tolls. 

