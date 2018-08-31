Prasa officially back on track with permit for another year

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) confirmed on Thursday that it had been granted a one-year safety permit to operate the country’s trains.

It was given a temporary permit from the Railway Safety Regulator early in August to operate, after the watchdog confirmed that it had sent a contravention notice to Prasa on August 1 telling it that it was operating without a valid safety permit.

The temporary permit was valid only until the end of August.

Prasa’s Nana Zenani confirmed on Thursday that the new safety permit had been issued by the regulator. It is valid from August 31 2018 to July 31 2019.

“The safety permit allows Prasa to continue with operations and also continue to work together with the RSR in continuously improving passenger rail‚” Zenani said.

The regulator’s State of Safety Report for 2016-17, released in June, singled out Prasa as the biggest threat to personal safety on SA’s rail networks.