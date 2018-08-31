Companies / Transport & Tourism

Prasa officially back on track with permit for another year

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA operated briefly without a valid permit, before being given a temporary permit

31 August 2018 - 09:56 Staff Writers
A Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) train. Picture: GCIS
A Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) train. Picture: GCIS

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) confirmed on Thursday that it had been granted a one-year safety permit to operate the country’s trains.

It was given a temporary permit from the Railway Safety Regulator early in August to operate, after the watchdog confirmed that it had sent a contravention notice to Prasa on August 1 telling it that it was operating without a valid safety permit.

The temporary permit was valid only until the end of August.

Prasa’s Nana Zenani confirmed on Thursday that the new safety permit had been issued by the regulator. It is valid from August 31 2018 to July 31 2019.

“The safety permit allows Prasa to continue with operations and also continue to work together with the RSR in continuously improving passenger rail‚” Zenani said.

The regulator’s State of Safety Report for 2016-17, released in June, singled out Prasa as the biggest threat to personal safety on SA’s rail networks.

Prasa is operating without a valid safety permit, says regulator

The Railway Safety Regulator says the Passenger Rail Agency’s permit expired on Tuesday and it is not confident that it meets the requirements for ...
Companies
29 days ago

Railway Safety Regulator gives Prasa a temporary permit

Transport minister instructs Prasa to get its trains in working order
Companies
28 days ago

Regulator not clear about ‘safety concerns’ that led to Prasa losing its permit

However, United National Transport Union cites the shocking condition of the trains, with the regulator saying the agency must address modernisation ...
Companies
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How Kenya Airways is eating hopeless SAA's lunch
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
MTN's R119bn Nigeria shock turns contagious
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Old Mutual delivers strong debut results after ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
AltRe bays for Resilient blood
Companies
5.
Eskom has no idea how it will fund wage increases
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Prasa is operating without a valid safety permit, says regulator
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Railway Safety Regulator gives Prasa a temporary permit
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Regulator not clear about ‘safety concerns’ that led to Prasa losing its permit
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.