Transnet's Siyabonga Gama in departure lounge as SOE cleanup accelerates

The new board gives Gama and two other senior officials notices of intention to suspend them

16 August 2018 - 05:10 Genevieve Quintal
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Transnet moved to suspend CEO Siyabonga Gama and two other senior officials, accelerating the cleanup at the state-owned enterprise (SOE) after the appointment of a new board in May.

On Wednesday, Gama, chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe were served by the board with notices of intention to suspend them.

Business Day understands that the decision to serve them with a suspension notice was taken by the board based on legal advice.

