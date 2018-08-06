Companies / Transport & Tourism

Brian Molefe lashes out at ‘unfair’ probe into Transnet rot

The former CEO says he can explain what actually happened if given time

06 August 2018 - 05:35 Stephan Hofstatter
Brian Molefe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Brian Molefe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Brian Molefe has lashed out at Treasury-appointed investigators for what he claims are procedural irregularities in their probe into the rot at Transnet and Eskom under his watch.

He claims he will be able to "explain what actually happened" if he were given sufficient time to peruse underlying documents for deals he authorised that appear to have enriched the Guptas.

Instead, he received a draft investigation report on July 27, without the more than 60 annexures it cited, and was asked to respond to it by August 13. "They were supposed to have contacted me timeously, given me an opportunity to go through all the documents and allegations, and to respond properly," he said on Friday.

"This whole thing is, I think, procedurally unfair. It’s not being done by the book."

