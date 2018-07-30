Companies / Transport & Tourism

Mohammed Akoojee to double as Imperial’s acting CEO while Osman Arbee is on medical leave

30 July 2018 - 09:48 Robert Laing
One of the MAN trucks with its branded Imperial Cargo trailer. Picture: SUPPLIED
One of the MAN trucks with its branded Imperial Cargo trailer. Picture: SUPPLIED

Imperial chief financial officer Mohammed Akoojee will double as acting CEO while Osman Arbee is on medical leave, the logistics group said in a statement on Monday morning.

This will not delay the proposed unbundling of Imperial’s vehicle division into a separately listed company, Motus, the company said.

Shortly after Arbee replaced Mark Lamberti as Imperial’s CEO in April, the group announced a decision to split into Motus, which would be headed by Arbee, and the remaining logistics business to be headed by Akoojee.

Arbee is expected to be back at work in January 2019 when he will continue in his role as CEO of Motus, Monday’s statement said.

Imperial said Arbee suffered a minor stroke after undergoing surgery in June, causing his recovery period to be longer than expected.

"In the interim, the proposed unbundling of Motus remains on track and will continue as previously announced. The management structures of both Imperial Holdings and Motus, and the current Motus finance structure are sufficient to provide appropriate support during Osman’s absence," Imperial said.

Acsa puts retail tender review on hold for now

The state-owned airports operator has been plagued by corporate governance issues
Companies
5 days ago

Steinhoff: Jooste’s king’s ransom

Is Malcolm King the bagman who collected the proceeds of Markus Jooste’s long list of shady corporate activities?
News & Fox
18 days ago

Imperial Holdings: Breaking up is the easy part

Imperial is splitting into two listed entities — but will their potential be turned into reality?
Money & Investing
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How Naspers ‘camouflaged’ opposition to its pay ...
Companies
2.
Countdown for Eskom and Transnet to explain ...
Companies
3.
Moody’s rating is good news for Eskom bond issue
Companies / Energy
4.
Edcon chooses to stick with old store format in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Lonmin sees cash as key to Sibanye deal
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Acsa puts retail tender review on hold for now
Companies

Steinhoff: Jooste’s king’s ransom
News & Fox

Imperial Holdings: Breaking up is the easy part
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.