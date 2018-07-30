Mohammed Akoojee to double as Imperial’s acting CEO while Osman Arbee is on medical leave

Imperial chief financial officer Mohammed Akoojee will double as acting CEO while Osman Arbee is on medical leave, the logistics group said in a statement on Monday morning.

This will not delay the proposed unbundling of Imperial’s vehicle division into a separately listed company, Motus, the company said.

Shortly after Arbee replaced Mark Lamberti as Imperial’s CEO in April, the group announced a decision to split into Motus, which would be headed by Arbee, and the remaining logistics business to be headed by Akoojee.

Arbee is expected to be back at work in January 2019 when he will continue in his role as CEO of Motus, Monday’s statement said.

Imperial said Arbee suffered a minor stroke after undergoing surgery in June, causing his recovery period to be longer than expected.

"In the interim, the proposed unbundling of Motus remains on track and will continue as previously announced. The management structures of both Imperial Holdings and Motus, and the current Motus finance structure are sufficient to provide appropriate support during Osman’s absence," Imperial said.