Airbus talks to HNA about way to ease standoff over late payments

Airbus faces a logjam of undelivered wide-body jets because it has not been paid by the debt-laden HNA

12 July 2018 - 17:26 Tim Hepher
Paris — Europe’s Airbus is in talks with Chinese conglomerate HNA to ease a standoff over late payments that halted the delivery of passenger jets worth more than $1bn, people familiar with the matter said.

The companies are trying to come to an agreement that would allow at least some of the parked aircraft to be delivered, the sources said, asking not to be identified.

An Airbus spokesperson reiterated that any talks with customers were confidential and that it was up to customers to announce delivery plans.

