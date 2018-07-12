Airbus talks to HNA about way to ease standoff over late payments

Paris — Europe’s Airbus is in talks with Chinese conglomerate HNA to ease a standoff over late payments that halted the delivery of passenger jets worth more than $1bn, people familiar with the matter said.

It was reported on Wednesday that Airbus faced a logjam of undelivered wide-body jets because it had not been paid by the debt-laden aviation-to-finance group.

The companies are trying to come to an agreement that would allow at least some of the parked aircraft to be delivered, the sources said, asking not to be identified.

An Airbus spokesperson reiterated that any talks with customers were confidential and that it was up to customers to announce delivery plans.

Reuters