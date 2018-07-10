Companies / Transport & Tourism

Boeing’s first-half orders soar past Airbus at 460

10 July 2018 - 19:18 Ankit Ajmera and Eric M Johnson
A Boeing aircraft model sits on a desk at an industry exhibition in Hamburg, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER
Bengaluru/Seattle — Boeing’s first-half aircraft orders were more than double those of Airbus, while its jetliner deliveries rose 7.4% from the same period a year ago.

Boeing, the world’s largest aircraft maker, recorded 460 net orders during the period, it said on Tuesday. Last week Airbus said it recorded 206 orders.

Boeing’s new orders have rebounded after losing the race in that category to Airbus last year.

Boeing has said it aims to ship between 810 and 815 commercial aircraft in 2018, as much as 6.8% more than the industry-record 763 jets it delivered in 2017, putting it ahead of Airbus for the sixth year in a row. Airbus, conversely, forecasts delivering about 800 planes in general for 2018.

Chicago-based Boeing said first-half deliveries rose 7.4% to 378 aircraft, led by higher demand for its best-selling single-aisle 737 jetliners. Deliveries have been fueled by strong demand from airlines that are enjoying booming passenger travel.

Airbus delivered 303 aircraft in the first half, down about 1% from a year earlier. Boeing shares were up 1.7% to $347.88.

Reuters

