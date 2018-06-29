Transnet to leave Carlton Centre until after revamp

Transnet plans to move out of its Carlton Centre headquarters in the Joburg central business district to allow for a makeover of the iconic property.

It will move to a building at the Waterfall mega-development node near Midrand which is being developed by JSE-listed Attacq. Transnet confirmed the move on Thursday night and said about 1,440 staff would be moving to the new building in Waterfall and would move back to the Carlton Centre after the revamp.

Nico Barnard, a town planner at Attacq, said Transnet would be moving into the Group 5 Building in Waterfall.

"It has been 18 years since Transnet acquired the precinct for occupation and with capital being limited only critical and preventative maintenance has been undertaken. The buildings in the Carlton precinct are iconic and their redevelopment would be a catalyst for the reinvigoration of the broader Johannesburg CBD, resulting in significant financial value being created together with socioeconomic impact," Transnet spokesman Molatwane Likhethe said.

"The redevelopment of the Carlton Centre and the future location of the Transnet corporate head office have been under consideration by the Transnet management and board over a number of years," he added.

The office tower at the Carlton Centre measures 68,000m², of lettable area, with Transnet currently being the anchor and major occupier of the space.

While the mall in the centre is one of the busiest retail hubs in Joburg’s CBD, the famous neighbouring Carlton Hotel building has been mothballed for some 20 years.

Likhethe said the move to the new building in Waterfall would be undertaken in phases, with the first phase taking place as early as August.