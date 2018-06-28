Sell SA Express and redeploy skilled staff, analyst suggests

The state-owned regional airline South African Express (SAX) is unlikely to recover from being grounded by the Civil Aviation Authority and should be sold, says transport economist and aviation specialist Joachim Vermooten.

The authority grounded the airline in May over noncompliance with safety regulations.

Vermooten said on Monday that it would be extremely difficult for the airline to recover revenue and market share when it resumed flying. "The best thing would be to redeploy [SAX’s] skilled personnel to SAA, where there is a shortage, and then to sell it," he said.

Enormous cost

In the context of a R21.1bn shortfall at parent company SAA, he said the cost to get SAX back into the market would be enormous. "And that is not counting the cost of restructuring and paying off creditors."

Vermooten said the state (as shareholder) would have to contemplate whether it would be better to shut it down and start afresh with a new, smaller operation, or whether to try to recover. SA’s airline market was not yet saturated, he said, but the problem was that state subsidies to SAA and its franchises had quashed competition.

He said that 28 years after the start of deregulation of SA’s aviation industry, all domestic routes were in effect monopolistic — even if they were operated by different carriers — because the market was never allowed to develop through competition.

Earlier in June, Matsietsi Mokholo, SAX’s acting CEO, told the Financial Mail’s Chris Barron that although she arrived at the airline too late to prevent the grounding of nine of its 21 aircraft, the carrier could still be saved. "The airline still has time."

SAX was grounded in 2016 for 36 hours but was allowed to resume operations based on undertakings to improve safety and maintenance.

SAA group spokesman Tlali Tlali said that partner airlines SAA, SA Airlink and low-cost subsidiary Mango were offering customers a year-long schedule that was intended to ensure business continuity for all stakeholders and the markets.

"We are confident that the capacity we have deployed will sustain the network operated by SA Express until it is reinstated into service by the regulator."

Mango acting CEO Nic Vlok said on Monday that although "it may seem that there is a gap to be filled, the truth is that Mango doesn’t operate the same routes as SA Express. The only overlap is in two routes — Bloemfontein to Cape Town and Johannesburg to George — in which, at this stage, we have not seen reason to increase capacity."

Comair’s head of communications Susan van der Ryst said Comair and its low-cost partner, kulula.com, were similarly only marginally affected.

Mokholo preferred not to comment ahead of a board meeting on Thursday.

