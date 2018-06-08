Companies / Transport & Tourism

Bail-out SAA spending heavily on executives and consultants

CEO Vuyani Jarana says increased spending is needed to address a skills shortage at the state-owned airline

08 June 2018 - 12:10 Staff Writer
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Just days after getting a R5bn bail-out from National Treasury‚ it is being reported that South African Airways (SAA) is spending millions on executives and consulting firms.

Recently appointed CEO Vuyani Jarana said increased spending was needed to address a skills shortage at the airline‚ according to a report in the Mail & Guardian on Friday.

The newspaper reported that there had been seven "expensive new appointments"‚ some executive positions had been upgraded and that R25m was being paid to Deutsche Bank to help restructure the airline’s debt.

"This is at a time when the airline‚ which reported losses of R5.6bn in the 2016-17 financial year‚ has shed a staggering R3.8bn in revenue by cutting several domestic and international routes‚ and is paying for at least 50 pilots and cabin crew who have no work to do‚" the newspaper reported.

Some of the staff were reportedly being paid salaries of between R4.2m and R6m a year.

The spending was a direct contradiction to Eskom‚ which is curbing costs and is offering no wage increases to staff.

SAA‚ through spokesman spokesperson Tlali Tlali‚ said the airline would not comment on confidential employee remuneration and defended the use of consultants‚ saying the airline did not have the capacity to restructure its R9.2bn debt.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that Jarana had accepted a challenge from Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw to pay R100‚000 to charity if his three-year turnaround plan for the airline did not succeed.

Louw said he was willing to wager Jarana R100‚000 that his three-year plan would not work and that by March 31 2021 — Jarana’s stated timeframe — SAA would not be in profit.

SAA CEO mulls cutting staff and testing the market

National airline CEO Vuyani Jarana expects an announcement 'soon' on a roadmap for the introduction of strategic equity partners
Companies
1 day ago

Special SAA oversight committee set up, chaired by Mondli Gungubele

The committee has already had six meetings as it seeks ways to address the airline’s liquidity troubles and find an equity partner for it
Companies
1 day ago

SAA offering pilots and cabin crew to other carriers to cut costs

‘The hiring airline gets ready-made skills and we benefit from a reduction in overheads’ — without the loss of jobs — says SAA CEO about the new plan
Companies
3 days ago

Parliament wants part of its SAA meeting closed to the media

The DA objects, saying the public has a vested interest, but the committee says it should not reveal market-sensitive issues to the airline’s ...
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
M&R bets on competition authorities to foil ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Platinum upheaval warning as price precipice ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Elon Musk delivers $1.1bn Tesla ‘short burn’, as ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Sibanye-Stillwater has plan to cut debt by a ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Cell C's last-minute court bid puts new ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.