SAA does not have the luxury of time, laments Vuyani Jarana

Time is not on the side of South African Airways (SAA) in terms of its search for a strategic equity partner and it will probably need to go ahead to test the market, the airline’s CEO Vuyani Jarana, said on Thursday.

Jarana was answering questions from members of Parliament’s finance committee following his briefing on SAA’s fourth-quarter results. He said there were two schools of thought about the introduction of a strategic equity partner, which is under consideration by an oversight committee consisting of Treasury officials and SAA board members.

"We have to walk through the process and find the optimal way. I think the shareholders will make pronouncements soon in this regard in terms of the roadmap, but there is commitment on both sides," Jarana said.

One was to build up the airline to the point where it was positioned for growth and ttractive to investors. The second was to acknowledge that the airline is under pressure and needs capital, and that it should go to the market to see if there is a suitor willing to go through the airline’s transformation process of cleaning up the business.

Jarana said the second option was a lot less certain than preparing the business for an equity partner. However, considering where SAA was at the moment there were not too many options — "we have to try both options and test the market and that is what is being discussed by the oversight committee.

"We do feel strongly that there is timing to these things around the state of the business. The danger of going too quickly is when you get no uptake then it can be catastrophic and damaging in the long term. However, I don’t think we have the luxury of time so we will probably go ahead and test the market based on the guidance from the shareholder."

Jarana reiterated the need for SAA to get a recapitalisation of R21.6bn over three years: R9.2bn to settle historic debt which matures in March next year and R12.5bn in new money to fund the airline's turnaround strategy.

SAA chairman Johannes Magwaza said the SAA board had looked at the question of the strategic equity partner and was "far down the line" in its readiness to engage with Treasury on the different modalities that this could be done through the oversight committee. The state would have to decide how much of SAA it was prepared to sell.

One question which would have to be settled is whether it was possible to sell more than 25% of state-owned enterprises to overseas players and how this would affect the process of securing a strategic equity partner.

Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele told MPs that the government had an open mind on private participation in state-owned enterprises and they would be assessed case by case.