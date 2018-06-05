Sibusiso Sithole appointed CEO of Prasa

Sibusiso Sithole, the former city manager of eThekwini, has been appointed as group CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

This follows the removal in April of Mthuthuzeli Swartz as acting CEO by Prasa’s interim board, which cited adverse publicity associated with allegations against him (Swartz). Also in April, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande appointed a new board to serve for 12 months.

Simo Lushaba has been acting group CEO for Prasa until Sithole’s appointment.

Sithole, whose contract with the eThekwini municipality was to end on December 31 2016, was asked to vacate his position immediately two weeks early. This was done "to allow the process of appointing his replacement to proceed smoothly", the eThekwini council was quoted as saying.

At the time, the DA said Sithole was forced out of his post for refusing to bend to ANC demands to employ party loyalists. The ANC denied the claims.