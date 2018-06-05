Sibusiso Sithole appointed CEO of Prasa
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA says the former city manager of eThekwini will focus on stabilising the agency and the group’s turnaround plan
Sibusiso Sithole, the former city manager of eThekwini, has been appointed as group CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).
This follows the removal in April of Mthuthuzeli Swartz as acting CEO by Prasa’s interim board, which cited adverse publicity associated with allegations against him (Swartz). Also in April, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande appointed a new board to serve for 12 months.
Simo Lushaba has been acting group CEO for Prasa until Sithole’s appointment.
Sithole, whose contract with the eThekwini municipality was to end on December 31 2016, was asked to vacate his position immediately two weeks early. This was done "to allow the process of appointing his replacement to proceed smoothly", the eThekwini council was quoted as saying.
At the time, the DA said Sithole was forced out of his post for refusing to bend to ANC demands to employ party loyalists. The ANC denied the claims.
Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said on Tuesday that Sithole planned to stabilise the agency and that he would focus on the group’s turnaround plan.
Commuter passenger rail services have been interrupted by violent crime, derailments, industrial action and breakdowns for several years. Conditions have escalated sharply over the past months.
Sithole told Prasa staff at a welcoming ceremony on Tuesday that he was sensitive to the issues affecting the organisation, but that Prasa was not alone in this "as most SOEs [state-owned enterprises] are currently going through turmoil".
Prasa leadership has been buffeted for years amid scandals over tender irregularities, supply-chain management problems and corruption, as alleged by its own acting CEO, Collins Letsoalo, in 2017. Letsoalo was dismissed in February 2017 after allegations reported by the Sunday Times that he had irregularly increased his own salary from R1.7m to R5.9m a year.
In 2017, the High Court in Johannesburg set aside a R2.6bn contract for locomotives after it ruled earlier that the tender had been awarded irregularly. The agency said at the time that it never got any service from the locomotives.
The agency is also under fire for having paid more than R630m to controversial Siyaya Rail Solutions from 2014-2017.
At the appointment of the new board, Nzimande said that, as the shareholder, he ensured that only people with expertise, experience and integrity would serve as directors. "I am committed to change the state of paralysis which currently obtains at Prasa and that this must be a thing of the past."
Please sign in or register to comment.