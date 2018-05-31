Acsa CEO gets reprieve of six more months

The chaos and depletion at the board of Airports Company SA has forced Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to extend CEO Bongani Maseko’s tenure by another six months.

This was despite pending legal action to stop the minister reappointing Maseko or extending his term at the state-owned airports operator.

The applications by Acsa Group’s former legal counsel, Bonginkosi Mfusi, were based on damning findings of three forensic reports produced by advisory group Deloitte, attorneys Norton Rose Fulbright and Dr VS Mncube Consulting, in which Maseko was accused of a range of irregularities, including corruption, dereliction of duty and serious violations of the Public Finance Management Act.

Disciplinary hearing

Each of the reports recommended that Maseko and other implicated parties be suspended until the outcome of a disciplinary hearing. This recommendation was adopted and passed in resolution by the board on February 3 2017.

Neither Acsa nor the minister has explained why Maseko has not been disciplined.

The minister said on Wednesday that "due to the high rate of resignations at the Acsa board, the process to appoint a new CEO has been derailed".

He said he was acting to "ensure that there is no vacuum of leadership".

The transport department said Nzimande had met the Acsa board in April and was committed to "dedicate his special attention" to deal with allegations of irregularities, corruption and violations of the Public Finance Management Act against Maseko.

Nzimande also accused the members of the board who were still in their roles in April of failing to provide him with a report about matters relating to Maseko and corporate governance at the state-owned entity.

However, the minister ordered the cancellation of a board meeting in April called to deal with the matter before the report could be produced.

This action by Nzimande prompted the resignation of two nonexecutive directors, Siyakhula Simelane and Steven Mabela, who constituted the board’s audit and risk committee. Their resignations rendered the board ineffectual.

Mfusi is seeking an interdict against Acsa and the minister to compel the entity to explain why Maseko has not been suspended and disciplined.

