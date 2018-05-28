Lawyer aims to block Blade Nzimande's reappointment of Acsa CEO

Former Airports Company SA (Acsa) group legal counsel Bonginkosi Mfusi is seeking a court order against Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to prevent the reappointment of the state-owned airports operator’s CEO, Bongani Maseko.

Maseko’s term of office expired at the end of 2017 but it was extended to May 18 2018.

A vocal group at Acsa calling itself the "concerned employees group" is also opposed to Maseko remaining in the job.

Its opposition is based on the findings of three separate forensic reports produced by advisory group Deloitte, attorneys Norton Rose Fulbright and Dr VS Ncube Consulting, in which Maseko is accused of a range of irregularities including corruption, dereliction of duty and serious violations of the Public Finance Management Act.

These findings have now been confirmed by a fourth advisory group, Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions, according to the group of concerned employees, identified only by its spokesman, Zinhle Lolo. Although the Open Water report expresses doubt about the appropriateness of the appointment of Dr VS Ncube Consulting, its recommendations have been accepted.

The report and recommendations against Maseko and others were adopted by Acsa’s board on February 3 2017, specifically that Maseko be suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing. No action has been taken by Acsa or the department as Acsa’s 74.6% shareholder.