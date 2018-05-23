Tsogo Sun maintains final payout despite slump in profits

Casino owner Tsogo Sun maintained its final payout at 70c despite a nearly 30% slump in net profit.

Its Gauteng casinos suffered less from competition from Sun International’s newly opened Time Square in Menlyn than feared.

Montecasino’s gambling revenue fell 2.6% to R2.6bn and Silverstar’s fell 6.7% to R686m, but Gold Reef City grew its gambling revenue by 3.2% to R1.5bn, Tsogo said in its results for the year to end-March released on Wednesday morning.

Parent group Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) moved Galaxy Bingo and Vukani Slots from Niveus to Tsogo, which helped the casino group grow its overall gambling revenue 5.8% to R9.7bn.

Tsogo also grew revenue from its South African hotels by 8.3% to R3.8bn aided by another shuffle of assets within the HCI stable whereby Hospitality Property Fund moved hotels to Tsogo.

Tsogo’s revenue from hotels outside SA fell 11% to R565m.

The group’s overall revenue grew 5.7% to R14bn.

Tsogo said its 29% drop in net profit to R2bn from R3bn was "mainly due to the Hospitality Property Fund’s non-controlling interests’ share of the fair value losses on investment properties in the current year and gains in the prior year, offset by increased local currency profits at Southern Sun Ikoyi and Southern Sun Maputo due to foreign exchange losses in the prior year not repeated in the current year".

Tsogo also complained that its profits suffered from bad luck on the side of the house at Montecasino.

"Provincial gaming win was positively impacted during the current year by the opening of the Time Square casino in Menlyn on April 1 2017, although the impact on the group’s casinos, mainly at Montecasino and Silverstar, is significantly below expectation. Montecasino was, in addition, also impacted by very strong tables win in the first quarter of the prior year," the results statement said.

Although Tsogo maintained its final dividend at 70c, it cut its interim dividend to 32c from 34c, taking its total dividend for its 2018 financial year down 2%.