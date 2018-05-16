Recapitalisation the only option for SA Express as banks refuse to lend it cash

SA Express acting chief financial officer Mpho Selepe said recapitalisation would allow the airline to recruit skilled staff and have enough spares to keep its aircraft in the air. It would also allow SA Express to reduce the number of chartered aircraft it was forced to rely on.

Besa said it was necessary to strengthen leadership, improve governance and address operational and financial challenges.

"Most of the critical positions are not filled. As employees leave we are unable to fill the positions because of the salaries we are offering. We are not able to retain the staff we have. Most of the staff are leaving.

"In terms of leadership there is a lack of accountability that we need to focus on to make sure that people take responsibility for their actions. To address this we need to fill critical positions at least to make sure that the airline is able to function optimally. We need to carry out succession planning and also establish consequence management."

Besa said that on the governance front, there was a lack of adherence in the company to processes and internal controls. It was necessary to look at policies and procedures so staff understood what they were supposed to do to comply with them.

Regarding operations, Besa noted that the airline had to be returned to service and action had to be taken to ensure that its aircraft were reliable. On-time performance had to be improved and flight cancellations addressed by ensuring that there were sufficient spares, so that the aircraft could be repaired.

Doing all this would improve liquidity, strengthen the balance sheet and improve financial performance.

"We need to achieve organisational renewal," Besa concluded.