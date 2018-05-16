Companies / Transport & Tourism

Committee meeting about SAA called off by acting chairwoman, angering DA

16 May 2018 - 12:18 Linda Ensor
Vuyani Jarana. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vuyani Jarana. Picture: SUPPLIED

A meeting of Parliament’s finance committee was called off on Wednesday amid heated debate despite a strong South African Airways (SAA) delegation, led by CEO Vuyani Jarana, having travelled from Johannesburg to attend it.

SAA executives and board members were due to present the airline’s turnaround strategy, details of which were revealed by Business Day earlier in the day. The plan envisages a near R22bn bailout by the state for the struggling airline.

Acting finance committee chairwoman Thandi Tobias decided to call off the meeting, which was initially publicised as a closed meeting but then became open to the public. She insisted that no-one could leave the venue with the documents that had been handed out and threatened to call parliamentary security if anyone refused to hand them over.

DA finance spokesperson David Maynier and deputy finance spokesperson Alf Lees disagreed with the decision to call off the meeting and to have a closed meeting. They walked out of the meeting with Lees taking the documents with him, as he did not believe they contained anything that should not be in the public domain or that was not already known.

Tobias justified her decision to call off the meeting on the grounds that she needed to consult Hansard about a finance committee last month at which a decision was allegedly taken to have a closed meeting so that SAA executives could provide finer details of the strategy, without revealing competitively sensitive information. She was supported by ANC members of the committee.

Tobias said it would take a few days for these minutes to become available so she could verify that this decision was taken; it was on the basis of these facts that she would decide whether the meeting with SAA should be open or closed. Tobias insisted that she had the power to terminate the meeting.

The DA disputed that the decision to have a closed meeting was taken by the committee as required.

Maynier said the house chairman of committees, Cedric Frolick, had given his approval for a closed meeting on May 7 on condition that this was approved by the committee. "The committee has never taken such a decision," Maynier said. He also disputed that Tobias had the power to terminate a meeting.

Lees argued that the wasteful expenditure of the SAA delegation travelling to Cape Town to attend the meeting would fall squarely on Tobias’s shoulders as she appeared to have taken the decision to terminate the meeting on her own.

Finance committee chairperson Yunus Carrim is currently on a trip to China.

SAA’s new SOS will cost Treasury R21bn

ANC tries to shut media out of presentation to Parliament, while it emerges that the funding will be needed for three years
Companies
8 hours ago

SAA could fly after a business rescue

The question is not whether SA can afford to lose SAA, it is whether the country can afford to keep it
Opinion
5 days ago

ASHA SPECKMAN: Time to reconsider a new deal for state companies

Economy rests on four cracked legs: Eskom, Transnet, Denel, SAA
Opinion
3 days ago

The state of our SOEs now that Cyril Ramaphosa is in charge

There is a lot of work to be done to turn around SA’s mismanaged, cash-strapped and corrupt state-owned enterprises
National
5 days ago

SA Express: A masterclass in state looting

Evidence of corruption at SA Express has remained almost entirely under wraps. Karyn Maughan lifts the lid on looting
Features
6 days ago

How business rescue for SAA could hurt country’s image

If an SOE is placed under business rescue, the unilateral suspension of any contract could be interpreted as a sovereign default, writes Simi Siwisa
Opinion
9 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Helping thieves fly high

SAA’s only purpose is to waste scarce resources, in addition to being a reliable conduit of unearned riches for the connected few
Opinion
20 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: A persistent beggar that needs to learn to fly by itself

Everything comes at a cost and we do not have an endless supply of money
Opinion
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SAA’s new SOS will cost Treasury R21bn
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
David Hodnett declined Barclays ‘kick downstairs’ ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
No bonuses for top Eskom management
Companies / Energy
4.
Investors let rip at Barclays Africa payouts
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Absa’s David Hodnett has resigned from the bank
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

SAA’s new SOS will cost Treasury R21bn
Companies / Transport & Tourism

ASHA SPECKMAN: Time to reconsider a new deal for state companies
Opinion

SAA could fly after a business rescue
Opinion

The state of our SOEs now that Cyril Ramaphosa is in charge
National

SA Express: A masterclass in state looting
Features / Cover Story

How business rescue for SAA could hurt country’s image
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.