Call for Blade Nzimande to step in over Acsa chief’s reappointment

Airports Company SA (Acsa) group legal counsel Bonginkosi Mfusi has demanded that Transport Minister Blade Nzimande order the immediate suspension of talks between the acting chairman and CEO.

The talks between acting chairman Deon Botha and CEO Bongani Maseko are about the executive’s possible reappointment. Mfusi wants the discussions to be placed on ice, pending the conclusion of a high court action against Acsa and the clearing of forensic findings against Maseko.

Mfusi is the applicant in a high court motion to compel Nzimande and Acsa and its board to provide reasons for not taking disciplinary steps against the CEO.

The disciplinary action, including Maseko’s suspension until the outcome of a hearing, was recommended by professional firm Dr VS Mncube Consulting and confirmed by Norton Rose Fulbright Attorneys.

The recommendation was adopted by the board on February 3 2017, but no action has yet been taken against Maseko.

The charges against Maseko relate to alleged irregularities in Acsa’s supply chain management. Mncube Consulting said if the charges were left unattended, it could expose Acsa to reputational damage and litigation.