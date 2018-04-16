Prasa faces Nzimande’s blade

"I am committed to change the state of paralysis … at Prasa and that this must be a thing of the past," said Nzimande.

He said the government was committed to bringing stability to state-owned entities and to ensuring that they meet developmental and social objectives.

SABC board member Khanyisile Kweyama will chair the interim board, which is expected to be in place for 12 months. Tintswalo Makhubele, the former interim board chairwoman resigned in March.

Other members of the interim board are Sango Ntsaluba, Louis Wessie, Jenny Schreiner, Nazir Alli, Doris Tshepe and Mashila Matlala. Nzimande appointed Simo Lushaba as acting group CEO.

Kweyama chaired the interim board of the public broadcaster after the collapse of its previous board chaired by Prof Mbulaheni Maguvhe. She played a major role in stabilising the SABC and undoing some of the mess caused by executives such as Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Prasa has been engulfed in allegations of corruption and mismanagement. It paid more than R630m to the controversial Siyaya Rail Solutions from 2014 to 2017. Siyaya, a goods and rail services provider, has received more than R5bn in deals from Prasa over a number of years, with some of the deals being flagged as corrupt. This as the country’s rail services continue to flounder, with Cape Town the hardest hit.

Corruption

DA transport spokesman Manny de Freitas said the new Prasa interim board needed to tackle corruption. "While the DA cautiously welcomes the appointment of a new interim board and CEO, we are concerned that the uncertainty brought by temporary appointments will do little to solve the challenges facing Prasa."

Restoring sanity at Prasa will require that the new board prioritise the full implementation of the recommendations contained in the public protector’s report in 2015, Derailed, which revealed massive corruption at the entity between 2012 and 2015, said De Freitas. He said it had become urgent that besides appointing a capable, qualified board and executives, the government must hold everyone implicated in the Derailed report to account.

It should implement an emergency safety plan that included a dedicated police service in the form of railway police to take over security operations because the current private security company was not equipped to combat crime.

He called for an urgent update on progress made in upgrading the signal system to avoid use of the manual system, which has led to derailments, and urged the government to ensure that Prasa ceded control of Metrorail services and the budget to metro councils.

