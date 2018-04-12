Companies / Transport & Tourism

SAA makes new appointments in turnaround strategy attempt

12 April 2018 - 16:25 Renée Bonorchis and Linda Ensor
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

South African Airways (SAA), the embattled state-owned carrier, said it has made a number of new appointments as it implements a turnaround strategy.

Bob Head is acting as chief financial officer from this week while Hendus Venter takes on the role of chief information officer next month, having joined from African Bank, SAA said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday. Pumla Luhabe joined as chief commercial officer in February, according to SAA.

Labour union Solidarity said earlier on Thursday that it would approach the High Court to have SAA placed under administration. The airline’s CEO Vuyani Jarana said in March the cash-strapped carrier will probably break even in 2020 after its net loss widened more than three-fold to R5.6bn in the 2017 financial year.

In a presentation to Parliament in March, SAA’s Johannes Magwaza said the airline was facing a critical shortage of business skills, which, if not addressed, could jeopardise the implementation of its long-term turnaround strategy. In the past, this resulted in strategies adopted by the board not being implemented.

The lack of critical skills ranged from financial and commercial to supply chain management. Said Magwaza: “In that scenario you are en route to disaster. That is the serious quagmire that SAA finds itself in at present.”

Bloomberg and Business Day

Seven senior SAA staff suspended over allegations of dodgy dealings

Nepotism, sharing confidential bid information and irregular procurement are among the serious allegations levelled against them
Companies
1 day ago

Solidarity heads to court ‘to rescue SAA’

The union wants South African Airways placed under business rescue
Companies
3 days ago

How SAA board has kept airline flying at a low and fatal altitude

The auditor-general’s audit opinions give insight into disgraceful state of affairs at national carrier, writes Simon Mantell
Opinion
7 days ago

State should dump SAA despite new strategy, analysts say

Economist Lumkile Mondi says the worst is not over for the airline
Business
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
McKinsey and Trillian to pay back Eskom R1.6bn
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery makes a statement with bold new HQ in ...
Companies
4.
JSE pulls plug on Sagarmatha listing
Companies
5.
Curator’s report reveals can of worms at VBS
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Seven senior SAA staff suspended over allegations of dodgy dealings
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Solidarity heads to court ‘to rescue SAA’
Companies / Transport & Tourism

How SAA board has kept airline flying at a low and fatal altitude
Opinion

State should dump SAA despite new strategy, analysts say
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.