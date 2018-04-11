A job for a daughter‚ sharing secret bid information with the outside world‚ not advertising tenders, and the irregular procurement of cargo equipment.

These are just some of the "very serious" allegations levelled against seven senior South African Airways staff‚ who now face suspension over allegations of misconduct related to contracts worth billions of rand.

The board of SAA’s subsidiary, SAA Technical, resolved on Thursday to suspend the seven following a recommendation from forensic law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

SAA had retained Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr to study reports from investigations undertaken by Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions‚ a firm that specialises in enterprise risk management‚ including forensic accounting‚ fraud prevention and litigation support services.

