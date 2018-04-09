Companies / Transport & Tourism

NATIONAL CARRIER

Solidarity heads to court ‘to rescue SAA’

09 April 2018 - 05:42 Staff Writer
Picture: THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE
Picture: THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE

Trade union Solidarity has announced its intention to initiate a court process to have South African Airways (SAA) placed under business rescue.

In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan‚ the union expressed its concern about the national air carrier‚ saying SAA’s management and financial models were unsustainable and ineffective.

Werner Human‚ Solidarity’s deputy CE‚ said on Sunday that the auditor-general had stated in his recent report that substantial uncertainty existed as to whether SAA would be able to continue as a going concern.

Ramaphosa‚ Nene and Gordhan have have said some tough things about the airline and have undertaken to turn it around.

"At present‚ there is no other choice but to privatise SAA‚ at least in part‚" Human said.

"Solidarity invites the president and ministers to support its application to place SAA under business rescue‚ and will reveal its legal strategy regarding this process on this coming Thursday‚ April 12‚ during a press conference‚" Human said.

The airline is forecasting a loss of about R4.8bn in 2017-18 and about the same in the 2018-19 financial year, but sees a sharp improvement in the 2019-20 financial year as the effects of its turnaround strategy kick in.

SAA foresees a return to profitability in 2021.

Earlier in April, SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana said the airline was not attractive for any strategic partner and would need to transform, which would take two or three years.

TimesLIVE

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: State capture - it isn't over. And you're still paying

The crudest phase of state capture may be over, we pray, but we will be paying for a long time.
Opinion
1 day ago

How SAA board has kept airline flying at a low and fatal altitude

The auditor-general’s audit opinions give insight into disgraceful state of affairs at national carrier, writes Simon Mantell
Opinion
4 days ago

Finance minister to name code red SOEs

Cash-strapped SAA is likely to be classed red and Eskom amber
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Exclusive Books CEO ends chapter
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
How Siyaya Rail made a mint out of Prasa
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Wider implications of Steinhoff property spook ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Iqbal Surve’s media group pushes back JSE listing
Companies
5.
Barrick Gold to give Tanzania mines stake and ...
Companies

Related Articles

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: State capture - it isn't over. And you're still paying
Opinion

How SAA board has kept airline flying at a low and fatal altitude
Opinion

Nhlanhla Nene to go public on code red SOEs
National

State should dump SAA despite new strategy, analysts say
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.