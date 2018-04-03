Investor asks minister to axe Acsa bosses

African Harvest, a minority shareholder in the Airports Company of SA (Acsa), has asked Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to remove acting chairman Roshan Morar and CEO Bongani Maseko as directors of the state-owned entity.

In its letter to the minister, African Harvest, which holds most of a 4.2% minority share in Acsa, noted that the terms of office of Morar and Maseko had expired at the end of December 2017, yet both men remained in their roles.

The African Harvest letter, which was leaked by a staff member, of March 14 2018 also requests the resolution of an impasse in disciplinary proc-esses involving senior personnel and calls for a general meeting of Acsa shareholders and the appointment of a permanent chief financial officer.

An Acsa spokesman said matters related to the board and shareholders were considered by those groups, and the company itself had no involvement. "This is standard corporate governance that separates out the role of management in the company on a day-to-day basis from the roles of the board and the shareholders.

"Similarly, details of employees’ contracts of employment are private and confidential; that applies to the CEO’s contract as well," the spokesman said.

Morar said he would respond to questions after a meeting last Wednesday, but at the time of writing he had not yet done so.