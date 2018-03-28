‘Lack of critical skills’ jeopardising SAA’s turnaround strategy

Leadership instability among executives had also persisted for some time and the organisat-ional culture of the company was one in which people believed that "someone owes them a living and [they] have no real understanding of the state of the airline".

There was an expectation that if the airline was in trouble the government would step in and bail it out. "It is a bad culture indeed," Magwaza told MPs.

Despite these problems, the chairman insisted that SAA was a solid business with a bright future if its capital structure was tackled and a turnaround stra-tegy implemented.

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana also noted that the airline had been depleted of business-related skills and that most of the executive management was in an acting capacity.

The number one risk facing the airline was its inability to execute its strategy because of a lack of skills.

Jarana said it was difficult to attract people to work at SAA given its reputation and the plan was to employ highly skilled executives on an interim basis to "jumpstart" the business pending the employment of good permanent people.

MPs heard that SAA’s revenue was trending R1bn below budget for the nine months to end-December.

The airline posted a R3.7bn loss for the period, 71% higher than the R2.2bn loss that was budgeted. This was driven by lower revenue and higher operating costs due mainly to higher fuel costs. Year-to-date costs were R561m above budget.

The airline is forecasting a loss of about R4.8bn in 2017-18 and about the same in the 2018-19 financial year but sees a sharp improvement in the 2019-20 financial year as the effects of its long-term turnaround strategy kick in. SAA foresees a return to profitability in 2021.

Revenue for the nine months to end-December was R23.3bn, 4% lower than the budgeted R22.2bn. Operating costs of R23bn were 2% higher than the previous period.

The committee was told that international sales had declined 9% (R816m), regional sales 2% (R91m) and domestic sales by 16% (R617m).

The company plans to hold its annual general meeting on March 29 and to table its 2017-18 financial year in April.

