Vehicle giant Ford has recalled a number of its models‚ citing a potential fire risk.

The company called on motorists to consult their dealers in order to test the following Ford cars: Focus‚ Kuga and Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect.

Ford said that it had learnt that "certain derivatives of Focus‚ Kuga and Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect vehicles with manual gearboxes could suffer a clutch pressure plate fracture with the risk of fire. Safety is always a top priority and we are acting quickly to address this issue".

"As a precautionary measure‚ we are directing affected customers to schedule an appointment with their preferred dealer in order to have a diagnostic test completed," Ford said.

"Should there be any evidence of clutch slippage the clutch assembly will be replaced."