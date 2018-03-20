Companies / Transport & Tourism

Fire risk prompts Ford to recall some vehicle models

The company has called on motorists to consult their dealers to establish if their cars are affected

20 March 2018 - 13:15 Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Vehicle giant Ford has recalled a number of its models‚ citing a potential fire risk.

The company called on motorists to consult their dealers in order to test the following Ford cars: Focus‚ Kuga and Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect.

Ford said that it had learnt that "certain derivatives of Focus‚ Kuga and Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect vehicles with manual gearboxes could suffer a clutch pressure plate fracture with the risk of fire. Safety is always a top priority and we are acting quickly to address this issue".

"As a precautionary measure‚ we are directing affected customers to schedule an appointment with their preferred dealer in order to have a diagnostic test completed," Ford said.

"Should there be any evidence of clutch slippage the clutch assembly will be replaced."

Ford Kuga probe about to wrap up, commission says

Ford has informed the National Consumer Commission that all the vehicles were manufactured in Spain
National
11 days ago

Ford boss given the boot

An internal probe found Ford North America head Raj Nair engaged in behaviour ‘inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct’
Companies
25 days ago

Ford offers payouts to Kuga car owners — with a caveat

There’s a catch: affected owners approached by Ford have to sign a nondisclosure agreement
Companies
2 months ago

Kuga hoping to make a cool comeback

The Ford Kuga has had its fair share of hot publicity, so can the updated version do enough to change perceptions, asks Thembekile Vokwana
Life
5 months ago

