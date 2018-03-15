News Leader
WATCH: SAA can see blue sky despite the clouds
15 March 2018 - 09:04
South African Airways (SAA) is optimistic about its future, despite a report from the auditor-general’s office that shows that the company’s net loss last year totalled R5.6bn.
CEO Vuyani Jarana, who has been at the helm since November last year, believes the airline can make use of a five-year turnaround plan to ensure its viability and sustainability.
Jarana spoke to Business Day TV about what the airline plans to do to ensure its survival.
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana talks to Business Day TV about the turnaround plan aimed at ensuring the airline’s viability and sustainability
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.