WATCH: SAA can see blue sky despite the clouds

15 March 2018 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

South African Airways (SAA) is optimistic about its future, despite a report from the auditor-general’s office that shows that the company’s net loss last year totalled R5.6bn.

CEO Vuyani Jarana, who has been at the helm since November last year, believes the airline can make use of a five-year turnaround plan to ensure its viability and sustainability.

Jarana spoke to Business Day TV about what the airline plans to do to ensure its survival.

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana talks to Business Day TV about the turnaround plan aimed at ensuring the airline’s viability and sustainability

SAA suspends executives after qualified audit report last week

SAA Technical CEO Musa Zwane and SAA chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi will now face disciplinary proceedings
Companies
1 day ago

MPs are treating me like a criminal when I’m sick, says Dudu Myeni

This is the third week in a row that the former SAA chairperson is a no-show at the public enterprises committee’s state capture inquiry
National
2 days ago

CEO dealing with SAA challenges, but needs more funding

South African Airways’s turnaround strategy will focus on a reorganisation of the route network
Companies
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa desperately needs some quick wins

'Economically, easily the quickest and cheapest would be to scrap all existing visa regulations and replace them with visas on arrival'
Politics
1 day ago

