French auto giant to set up assembly plant in Namibia

12 March 2018 - 19:30 Agency Staff
The logo of Peugeot is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
French car giant PSA announced on Monday it would start assembling Peugeot and Opel brands in Namibia in the second half of 2018.

Under an investment agreement with the Namibian government, PSA — the brands of which also include Citroen, DS and Vauxhall — will reach output capacity of 5,000 vehicles a year at the plant in Walvis Bay by 2020, it said.

The initial models will be two 4x4s, the Opel Grandland X and Peugeot 3008, but "other products will follow to meet customer demand", PSA said.

The deal, in which Peugeot will form a joint enterprise with the state-owned Namibia Development Corporation, aims to expand its market in the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), which comprises Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland.

The investment is part of the "long-term strategy of Groupe PSA to increase its sales in Africa and the Middle East, consistent with our target to sell 1-million vehicles in 2025," said Jean-Christophe Quemard, the executive vice-president for those regions.

Other investments, existing or planned, are in Algeria, Ethiopia, Iran, Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia and Nigeria. In 2017 the group sold 592,000 vehicles in Africa and the Middle East, a surge of 54.5%, as sales in Asia plummeted.

Global sales were 3.632-million, a figure that includes figures for the newly acquired Opel and Vauxhall brands, from August 1.

AFP

