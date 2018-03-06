Toyota wants to drop diesel models; VW thinks diesel is due for a rebound

Geneva — Toyota Motor announced plans to drop diesel models from its European portfolio this year even as Volkswagen (VW), which sparked the fury over the technology, predicts a rebound.

The diverging views of the world’s two largest vehicle makers reflect the uncertainty over the future of diesel, which has faced a steady drumbeat of bad news since VW’s cheating scandal erupted in September 2015. The German automotive giant is expecting consumers to forgive and forget soon, as cleaner diesels hit the streets.

"Diesel will see a renaissance in the not-too-distant future because people who drove diesels will realise that it was a very comfortable drive concept," CEO Matthias Müller said at the Geneva International Motor Show. "Once the knowledge that diesels are eco-friendly firms up in people’s minds, then, for me, there’s no reason not to buy one."

The comments are bold considering VW put aside about $30bn in provisions to cover fines, retrofits and legal costs stemming from rigging diesel-emissions systems to dupe government pollution tests.

The fallout has been wide ranging. Germany is now considering potential bans of diesel vehicles from cities, and governments, including China, France and the UK, have put in place plans to phase out the internal combustion engine. Consumers have also begun to shun diesel, with its share of German car sales tumbling to a third from half since VW’s cheating scandal.

In contrast to VW’s upbeat prognosis, Toyota is getting rid of diesels in Europe, the main market for the technology. After refraining from a diesel variant of the C-HR crossover in 2016, Toyota will extend that decision across its portfolio, including offering the redesigned Auris compact with two hybrid powertrains and one turbo-charged petrol engine.

Diesel vs electric

There’s more at stake than consumer choice. European car makers have been counting on diesel — a profitable and fuel-efficient alternative to petrol vehicles — to meet tighter environmental regulations until electric cars become more viable.

"We need diesel to get to the carbon dioxide goals," Herbert Diess, who heads VW’s namesake mass-market brand, said after presenting the all-electric ID Vizzion concept car that’s capable of driving as far as 650km on a single charge. "Electric vehicles in many cases won’t keep frequent drivers happy."