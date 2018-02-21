Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Acquisitions drive Imperial

21 February 2018 - 08:51 Business Day TV
Transport and logistics group Imperial has posted record half-year revenue of R66.5bn and a 16% jump in its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 717c, driven largely by acquisition, increased vehicle sales and a strong showing from its Imperial Logistics unit.

CEO Mark Lamberti spoke to Business Day TV about how the company survived the tough trading conditions.

