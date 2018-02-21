News Leader
WATCH: Acquisitions drive Imperial
21 February 2018 - 08:51
Transport and logistics group Imperial has posted record half-year revenue of R66.5bn and a 16% jump in its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 717c, driven largely by acquisition, increased vehicle sales and a strong showing from its Imperial Logistics unit.
CEO Mark Lamberti spoke to Business Day TV about how the company survived the tough trading conditions.
Imperial CEO Mark Lamberti talks to Business Day TV about how the company survived the tough trading conditions
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
