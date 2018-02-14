News Leader
WATCH: Comair appears unfazed by constrained economy
14 February 2018 - 07:56
British Airways franchisee Comair released its interim results on Tuesday. The airline reported a 5.5% growth in revenue, while profits grew 2.2%.
Business Day reported that the results continued an unbroken record of profit for the company since inception 71 years ago.
CEO Erik Venter spoke to Business Day TV about its results.
