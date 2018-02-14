Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: Comair appears unfazed by constrained economy

14 February 2018 - 07:56 Business Day TV
Comair CEO Erik Venter. Picture: SUPPLIED
Comair CEO Erik Venter. Picture: SUPPLIED

British Airways franchisee Comair released its interim results on Tuesday. The airline reported a 5.5% growth in revenue, while profits grew 2.2%.

Business Day reported that the results continued an unbroken record of profit for the company since inception 71 years ago.

CEO Erik Venter spoke to Business Day TV about its results.

Comair CEO Erik Venter speaks to Business Day TV about the airline’s results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Comair keeps its unbroken profit record

Despite constrained economy the airline company reports rise in revenue and passenger volumes in the first half
