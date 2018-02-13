Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair offers lower dividend, despite growing its revenue

The airline operator is upgrading its fleet and, despite state-owned airlines reducing their flights, sees no reduction in total capacity in the domestic market

13 February 2018 - 13:16 Robert Laing
Erik Venter. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Shareholders in Comair, the owner of budget airline kulula.com and the Southern African franchise of British Airways, will receive a 5c interim dividend — down from 7c in the matching period.

The airline operator cut its interim dividend by 29% despite its revenue growing 5.5% to R586m and its after-tax profit rising 2.2% to R203m for the six months to end-December, from the matching period.

Comair managed to grow its revenue "despite the continued surplus capacity in the market", CEO Erik Venter said in the results statement. "Despite mention in the media of a reduction in the flight schedules of some state-owned airlines, it is not anticipated that there will be any reduction in the total capacity operating in the domestic market."

Comair has been upgrading its fleet and made a pre-delivery payment of R160m during the reporting period for eight Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft, scheduled for delivery in early 2019. Of the R6.1bn invoice for the new aircraft, Comair still owes R5.2bn.

Capital expenditure during the first half of Comair’s financial year included R67m for its fourth flight simulator building, R19m for an Airbus A320 simulator trainer, and R299m for a pre-owned Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The group has been diversifying from airlines into other parts of the travel industry, offering flight training, catering and airport lounges.

Comair potentially stands to gain R1.16bn which state-owned South African Airways (SAA) was ordered to pay it for anti-competitive practices by the Gauteng South High Court in February 2017. SAA is appealing the case, and Comair said its appeal was likely to be heard in the near future.

