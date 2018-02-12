Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airbus stops A320neo deliveries on safety fears

12 February 2018 - 06:02 Agency Staff
Problem engine: India’s IndiGo has stopped flights of its A320neo aircraft. Picture: REUTERS
Problem engine: India’s IndiGo has stopped flights of its A320neo aircraft. Picture: REUTERS

New Delhi/London — Airbus has halted all deliveries of its Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo after the latest disclosure of flaws with the next-generation engine, according to the company’s biggest customer for the aircraft.

IndiGo, India’s biggest carrier, said on Saturday that it had withdrawn three affected aircraft from service and cancelled some flights after the European Aviation Safety Agency warned of a new issue on the troubled engine programme that may be connected to several in-flight shutdowns. The investigation to determine the root cause continued, the agency said.

The product safety boards of Pratt & Whitney and Airbus had decided that "all neo deliveries are postponed till further notice", IndiGo spokesman Ajay Jasra said. "Airbus and Pratt are working in close co-operation and will be communicating on the way forward to regain normal operations and resume aircraft deliveries."

Airbus sales chief plans to stoke demand for slow-selling A330neo

Low cost, long-haul operations should favour the A330neo as oil prices rise back towards $80, says Eric Schulz
Companies
4 days ago

The disclosure is a blow to efforts by Pratt, a unit of United Technologies, to restore confidence in its most important product after a series of glitches on the engine.

It comes after Airbus CEO Tom Enders had started to signal his confidence that the turbine’s troubles had been coming to a close.

The European regulator said operators with aircraft using two affected engines must stop flying them within three flight cycles. Aircraft with one affected engine are restricted from certain extended-range flights.

As many as 11 of the 113 delivered Pratt-powered aircraft had been grounded, said informed source, with 43 in-service engines affected in total, all from the most recent batches to come off the engine maker’s production line.

More turbines at both Airbus and Pratt facilities were affected, they said. A spokesman for Airbus was not immediately able to comment when contacted.

Airbus has suffered missteps with its latest aircraft, ranging from delays for the A350 stemming from seat glitches to engine issues afflicting its upgraded A320neo and A330neo models.

Its customers have also become less forgiving about performance standards as schedules tighten and airlines squeeze more flight hours out of their aircraft.

Bloomberg

Ryanair looking to hire SA pilots on expansion in Europe

The Dublin-based, low-cost carrier is also contending with labour problems at home and hopes roadshows in Joburg and Cape Town can entice local pilots
Companies
3 days ago

Airbus sales chief plans to stoke demand for slow-selling A330neo

Low cost, long-haul operations should favour the A330neo as oil prices rise back towards $80, says Eric Schulz
Companies
4 days ago

Airbus and Boeing look at stepping up aircraft production

The world’s largest aircraft manufacturers could consider speeding up output as the waiting list grows for most popular narrowbody jets
Companies
5 days ago

SAA to reduce flights from Joburg to London from April

The current twice-daily service will be cut to just one to ‘enhance efficiencies and improve overall performance’ of the embattled airline
Companies
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Viceroy Report: No retreat in Capitec short ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Loan pulled Eskom from brink of default, says PIC
Companies / Energy
3.
Resilient’s fight with short seller set to ...
Companies / Property
4.
Cape merger to create agriculture powerhouse
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Acsa trio face the axe following inquiry
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Possible $18bn Airbus deal in offing, Emmanuel Macron suggests
Companies

Airbus share soars on record sale
Companies

Dubai Airshow sees a host of deal-making with budget airlines making waves
World / Middle East

Airbus warns that Fraud probe could affect its earnings
Companies

China Airlines in talks over aircraft order
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.