VW calls for immediate inquiry into diesel fume study using monkeys

Frankfurt — Volkswagen’s (VW) supervisory board called for an immediate inquiry into who commissioned tests in which monkeys were exposed to toxic diesel fumes, while the German government said such studies were unjustifiable.

"I will do everything possible to ensure this matter is investigated in detail," VW supervisory board chairperson Hans Dieter Pötsch said in a statement on Monday. "Whoever is responsible for this must, of course, be held accountable,"

Pötsch said in response to a New York Times report on Friday that German car makers had used an organisation called European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector (EUGT) to commission the tests.

The study, conducted in 2014, was designed to defend diesel following revelations that the fuel’s exhaust fumes were carcinogenic, the newspaper reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the details and purpose of the study and EUGT, which was dissolved last year, could not be reached for comment. EUGT received all its funding from VW and fellow German car makers Daimler and BMW, the New York Times said.

The European Commission is aware of reports of third-party testing and "we hope that the minister of the respective [countries] will be able to explain what has happened" at a ministerial air-quality summit taking place in Brussels on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the European Commission said.

Representatives of vehicle makers General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Monday that they do not test the effects of emissions on humans or animals.