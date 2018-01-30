EasyJet CE takes equality pay cut

Johan Lundgren’s salary, originally set at £740,000, will be reduced 4.6% to the £706,000 earned by McCall last year, before she left to run UK broadcaster ITV, the carrier said in a statement on Monday. EasyJet will also seek to beat a target of ensuring that 20% of new pilots are women by 2020, Lundgren said.

UK government data show that men out-earn women at every level across industries, with the gap widest in skilled trades, according to figures released this month.