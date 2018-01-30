Companies / Transport & Tourism

BRITISH GENDER GAP

EasyJet CE takes equality pay cut

30 January 2018 - 09:21 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/Ion Chiosea
Picture: 123RF/Ion Chiosea

London — EasyJet’s newly hired CEO is taking a pay cut to match the salary of his predecessor, Carolyn McCall, as the discount airline joins UK-wide efforts to reduce the national gender gap in remuneration.

4.6%
Amount by which CEO’s salary will be cut, from £740,000 to £706,000

Johan Lundgren’s salary, originally set at £740,000, will be reduced 4.6% to the £706,000 earned by McCall last year, before she left to run UK broadcaster ITV, the carrier said in a statement on Monday. EasyJet will also seek to beat a target of ensuring that 20% of new pilots are women by 2020, Lundgren said.

UK government data show that men out-earn women at every level across industries, with the gap widest in skilled trades, according to figures released this month.

5%
of carrier’s flight-deck crew are women — higher than the industry average

EasyJet came under fire after it said there was a 51.7% difference between men and women, driven by the gender imbalance among its pilots, its highest-paid position. Only 5% of the carrier’s flight-deck crew are women, though that proportion is higher than the industry average of 4%, the company said.

"At EasyJet we are absolutely committed to giving equal pay and equal opportunity for women and men," Lundgren said in Monday’s statement. "I also want to affirm my own commitment to address the gender imbalance in our pilot community which drives our overall gender pay gap."

Bloomberg

Western and ‘Restern’ worlds drift further apart

We must close the huge historical imbalance between the rich and poor — but going to Davos is not the solution — something much more radical is ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Meet employees’ needs in a way that improves business productivity

Rethink workplace relations to tackle biggest demographic challenge and the rapidly changing nature of work, write Anne Cabot-Alletzhauser and Lesiba ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Embrace the inevitable rise of the machines

The advent of artificial intelligence and robotics, such as it is, is insufficient reason to abandon social objectives
Opinion
7 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: When real concerns are manipulated for personal gain

This phenomenon is not unique to Eskom or Sassa, but is prevalent across all spheres of government
Opinion
1 day ago

