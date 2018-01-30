BRITISH GENDER GAP
EasyJet CE takes equality pay cut
London — EasyJet’s newly hired CEO is taking a pay cut to match the salary of his predecessor, Carolyn McCall, as the discount airline joins UK-wide efforts to reduce the national gender gap in remuneration.
4.6%Amount by which CEO’s salary will be cut, from £740,000 to £706,000
Johan Lundgren’s salary, originally set at £740,000, will be reduced 4.6% to the £706,000 earned by McCall last year, before she left to run UK broadcaster ITV, the carrier said in a statement on Monday. EasyJet will also seek to beat a target of ensuring that 20% of new pilots are women by 2020, Lundgren said.
UK government data show that men out-earn women at every level across industries, with the gap widest in skilled trades, according to figures released this month.
5%of carrier’s flight-deck crew are women — higher than the industry average
EasyJet came under fire after it said there was a 51.7% difference between men and women, driven by the gender imbalance among its pilots, its highest-paid position. Only 5% of the carrier’s flight-deck crew are women, though that proportion is higher than the industry average of 4%, the company said.
"At EasyJet we are absolutely committed to giving equal pay and equal opportunity for women and men," Lundgren said in Monday’s statement. "I also want to affirm my own commitment to address the gender imbalance in our pilot community which drives our overall gender pay gap."
Bloomberg
Please sign in or register to comment.