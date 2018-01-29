Red-faced VW faces reports of testing on monkeys and humans

Frankfurt — The world’s biggest car maker Volkswagen faced fresh scrutiny on Monday over reports it helped finance experiments that saw monkeys and humans breathe car exhaust fumes.

VW "distances itself clearly from all forms of animal abuse", the group said in a statement on Saturday, after the New York Times reported that a US institute commissioned by German car companies carried out tests on 10 monkeys in 2014.

But the embarrassment deepened for the group on Monday as German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported tests on the effects of inhaling toxic nitrogen oxides (NOx) were also carried out on about 25 healthy human beings.

In the "dieselgate" scandal, VW admitted in 2015 to manipulating about 11-million cars worldwide to fool regulatory tests, making it appear as though they met NOx emissions limits when in fact they exceeded them by many times in real on-road driving.

On its website the World Health Organisation points to "growing evidence" that nitrogen dioxide exposure "can increase symptoms of bronchitis and asthma, as well as lead to respiratory infections and reduced lung function and growth."

Exposure is "linked to premature mortality … from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases," it continues.

The studies were commissioned by an organisation known as the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector (EUGT), financed by VW alongside fellow German car sector stalwarts Daimler and BMW.