Companies / Transport & Tourism

Malaysia Airlines’s pilgrimage service gives jumbos new life

The Airbus SE A380 double-deckers will ferry pilgrims to the annual hajj gathering, one of the world’s biggest travel events

23 January 2018 - 06:53 Agency Staff
Malaysia Airlines aircraft sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Picture: REUTERS
Malaysia Airlines aircraft sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

London — Malaysia Airlines Airbus SE A380s are flying fully loaded on trial services taking Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

This had prompted the carrier to announce that it will establish the operation as a new division as early as the end of 2018.

The surprise success of the religious-charter service provides another fillip for the double decker, which won a new lease on life last week from Emirates, the plane’s biggest customer, with its first order in two years. The Asian company had been using two of its six A380s to transport people to Mecca for the year-round umra pilgrimage since November, CEO Izham Ismail said.

The planes would eventually be used for the annual hajj gathering, one of the world’s biggest travel events.

"I felt we needed to go to market fast," said Ismail. "We’ve been flying these charters daily to Jeddah or Medina and we fill them up every day."

Airbus floated the prospect of killing the A380 if it failed to win more business for the plane from Emirates. It is also in talks with British Airways and is keen to see the Malaysian plan open up a new market. It is pitching a model with as many as 700 seats, up from 498.

Ismail said that would have to wait until 2020, when the A380s would be out of service for maintenance.

The current density might in any case be sufficient, he said.

"The passengers who go to the umra and hajj are often elderly, so we can’t cram them into a tin can," he said in London. "We can keep the current configuration and offer a product that’s superior to the current
hajj product."

Fares would still be lower than for a normal commercial ticket, although there was an appetite for business-class perks among some pilgrims, Ismail said.

Bloomberg

Emirates’ $16bn order will keep Airbus jumbo airborne ‘for at least a decade’

CEO Tom Enders says the massive double-decker aircraft order saved the A380 from extinction
Companies
1 day ago

Emirates hands A380 jumbo a lifeline with $16bn order

The deal, which saves the world’s biggest passenger jet from death row, sends Airbus shares up to a record
Companies
4 days ago

Iran threatens Airbus deal as Trump threatens its nuclear deal

Iran Air has ordered 100 Airbus plans, but is concerned about valid licences ‘considering Trump’s stance on pulling out of the’ ...
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mabuza cancels Davos trip to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy
2.
H&M investor dumps shares as sales keep on sliding
Companies
3.
Steinhoff rallies on sale of PSG shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom's suspended finance chief ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Telkom’s Mabuza to the rescue — again
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Emirates’ $16bn order will keep Airbus jumbo airborne ‘for at least a decade’
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Iran threatens Airbus deal as Trump threatens its nuclear deal
Companies

Airbus warns A380 jumbo’s future at risk
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.