Sanral funding model to be discussed amid e-toll resistance

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi is due to discuss the viability of the South African National Road Agency’s (Sanral’s) funding model with cabinet following resistance to electronic tolls (e-tolls), which has brought into question the agency’s going-concern status.

This comes as Sanral is preparing for a bond auction next week.

Sanral chief financial officer Inge Mulder said the agency had a bond auction coming up next week and was considering its options. "We have an auction scheduled for next week, but will also consider a private placement where an institution will fund and provide a price for … consider[ation]," she said.

Briefing the portfolio committee on transport on Tuesday, Sanral CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma all but conceded that resistance to e-tolls had brought collections to the brink of collapse by billions of rands.

This effectively meant the new e-toll dispensation announced by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2015 had failed to gain traction among Gauteng motorists, who have resisted e-tolls since inception.

Sanral was late tabling its 2016-17 annual report because auditor-general Kimi Makwetu raised concern about the road agency’s going-concern status, citing e-toll debt of more than R3bn, which the state-owned entity had no reasonable prospect of recovering and which the auditor-general had treated as an impairment.