SAA to meet banks on Tuesday to negotiate refinancing

SAA is one of several cash-strapped state-owned companies that the government has extended bailouts to, and it has a R19.1bn state-guarantee facility, a safety net that is effectively keeping it solvent after six consecutive unprofitable years.

"The meeting is critical," Jarana said. "We are hoping for an extension of about 12 months or so, that’s the minimum." The rise in government guarantees to state-owned companies is a risk to state finances, Moody’s Investors Service said on October 30.

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings cut their assessments of the nation’s foreign-currency debt to junk in April, citing political uncertainty and concerns about economic growth, after President Jacob Zuma removed Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

SAA, which doesn’t have any bonds, has no plans to enter the debt market, Jarana said.

"Given the current outlook of SA, it’s probably going to be harder for any state-owned enterprise to be able to successfully issue bonds and raise capital," Jarana said. "I think its probably going to be on the backburner. If you are in a weak position like we are in, very vulnerable, very few people will trust you in that fashion. So what is important is to execute on the turnaround plan, bring SAA back to a position of strength." Jarana, a former executive at Vodacom, is SAA’s first permanent head since 2015. The airline has hired a restructuring expert in Peter Davies and the government, its sole shareholder, has overhauled the board, appointing JB Magwaza as chairperson in the place of Dudu Myeni, who is friends with Zuma and leads his charitable foundation.

Lenders had demanded the removal of Myeni, Business Day newspaper reported in October.

Bloomberg