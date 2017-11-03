Audit shows resistance to e-tolls threatens Sanral’s viability

Debt related to noncompliance with Gauteng’s electronic tolling (e-tolling) system has risen to R3.61bn and continues to weigh on the finances of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), which also failed to comply with expenditure guidelines, according to auditor-general Kimi Makwetu.

The roads agency’s 2016-17 annual report tabled in Parliament shows that pressure is mounting on Sanral to make good on collections of the tolls owed by Gauteng's more than 3-million motorists.

To get this done, Sanral has been flooding defaulting motorists with SMS requests, asking them to settle their e-toll debt, the annual report shows.

Makwetu said the e-tolls debacle presented a material uncertainty about Sanral’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The entity’s cash requirements for the next 12 months relied on toll operations and it also raised funding through bond auctions, but there had been waning demand because of the e-toll uncertainties.

"Irregular expenditure of R424.9m was incurred due to noncompliance with prescribed procurement processes. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure to the amount of R15m was incurred, due to additional costs incurred on a project that was cancelled as the approval process for the project had not been followed," said Makwetu.