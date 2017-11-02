Companies / Transport & Tourism

Jarana tasked with turning SAA's profitability

WATCH: The worst is behind SAA, says Vuyani Jarana

SAA’s new CEO believes the struggling airline can be saved

02 November 2017 - 10:15
A South African Airways Airbus A320. Picture: SAA
SAA could be successful if commercial considerations are allowed to govern the way it is managed and there is no political interference. 

SAA’s new CEO, Vuyani Jarana, believes the struggling airline can be saved. He speaks to Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam about his plans to return the business to profit.

NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA must now leave turbulence behind

With Dudu Myeni out, SAA has a bit of breathing room but there remain several boxes it has to tick, writes Xolisa Phillip
13 days ago

