Jarana tasked with turning SAA's profitability
WATCH: The worst is behind SAA, says Vuyani Jarana
SAA’s new CEO believes the struggling airline can be saved
02 November 2017 - 10:15
SAA could be successful if commercial considerations are allowed to govern the way it is managed and there is no political interference.
SAA’s new CEO, Vuyani Jarana, believes the struggling airline can be saved. He speaks to Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam about his plans to return the business to profit.
