Companies / Transport & Tourism

Gigaba to appeal judgment on Oppenheimer-owned private terminal

01 November 2017 - 17:38 Nathi Olifant And Ernest Mabuza
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the government will appeal a judgment which granted an Oppenheimer-owned company the right to operate a private international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: SUPPLIED
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the government will appeal a judgment which granted an Oppenheimer-owned company the right to operate a private international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: SUPPLIED

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said the government would appeal a judgment which granted an Oppenheimer-owned company the right to operate a private international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

The High Court in Pretoria declared on Friday that Gigaba had, on January 28 last year, granted Fireblade’s application. Gigaba was minister of home affairs at the time. A few days later‚ Gigaba reversed his decision. Fireblade went to court after accusing Gigaba of reversing his approval.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industries-organised CEOs’ breakfast briefing on Tuesday‚ Gigaba said the government would appeal the ruling. He said he believed "another layer" of the court would reach a different verdict and that government would definitely appeal the judgment.

"You cannot have a country where unknown people enter and leave as they please but using the same state facilities like OR Tambo International Airport. You need state institutions and departments such as the South African Revenue Service, customs‚ home affairs and the police to take charge of that‚" Gigaba said.

However‚ the judgment by Judge Sulet Potterill made it clear that the customs and immigration components of Fireblade’s terminal would be conducted by officials of the Border Control Operational Co-ordinating Committee.

The committee is an affiliated structure of the Justice‚ Crime Prevention and Security Cluster and was mandated in 2005 to strategically manage the South African border environment.

Oppenheimers win airport battle against Guptas

Judge finds against Gigaba’s about-face after Fireblade says Guptas attempted to hijack project
Companies
2 days ago

‘Guptas behind decision to block terminal’

Oppenheimers argue in court that the Guptas were behind the government’s decision to block their plans for a luxury international terminal at ...
National
2 months ago

EXCLUSIVE: Guptas' bid to grab SA's airports

The Guptas’ touchdown at Waterkloof in 2013 has become synonymous with corruption. Now there are claims the family wants to control all SA airports ...
Features
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC puts risky state-owned enterprises on notice
Companies
2.
SA bond investors prepare for junk status
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nyembezi-Heita becomes first woman to chair ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual will keep less than a fifth of Nedbank
Companies / Financial Services
5.
From Cape to Saudi Arabia: PSG’s epic bet
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.