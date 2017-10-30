Transnet profit skyrockets, partly in response to an increase in revenue

State-owned rail and logistics company Transnet has reported a 600% increase in profit for the year to March 31 2017, from R393m a year ago to R2.8bn.

Transnet said it achieved the result with a 5.3% increase in revenue to R65.5bn, mainly due to 4.9% higher general freight volumes. Among these, volumes of railed export-coal rose 2.4%, while automotive and container volumes was up 24.3%. A record 12.1-million tons of manganese was transported by rail.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, de-recognition and amortisation were up 5.0% to R27.6bn, which was 7.1 times more than SA’s GDP growth of 0.7% for the year under review.

Operating costs were contained, increasing by 5.6% to R37.9bn. That was achieved against a 0.1% rise in electricity costs and 7.5% higher spending on personnel costs. This represented a saving of R2.4bn in planned costs, Transnet said.

Operational improvements resulted in operational efficiency rising 14.9%. Energy efficiency improved 1.2%, it said.

Mike Schussler, an economist at economists.co.za, said on Monday that cost containment played a big role in Transnet’s sharp increase in profit, but that it came at a cost to related parties. "At the harbours, where Transnet has a monopoly, the delays are getting longer and longer. Ships now wait up to 30 hours before they can start offloading."

Schussler also said Transnet’s infrastructure spending programme was behind schedule, which meant that freight transport was transferred to the roads.

In the February budget statement to Parliament, the Treasury said Transnet planned to spend a further R273bn on capital infrastructure over the next five years.

Referring to its outlook, Transnet said economic conditions continued to "temper" expectations and that it had adjusted its market-demand strategy accordingly.