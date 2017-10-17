Airbnb grows apace in Africa, and social benefits along with it

A study by accommodation-sharing service Airbnb highlights the economic and social benefits of travel for local families and their communities, and how this generates tourism.

The study shows there are now more than 100,000 homes listed on Airbnb in Africa. It also says there have been more than 2-million global guest arrivals using Airbnb on the continent since September 2012, helping spread tourism benefits beyond hotels and tourist hot-spots to the places local residents call home.

The announcement was made in Johannesburg by Chris Lehane, Airbnb global head of public policy and public affairs, at a press conference in Johannesburg. Also in attendance was mayor Herman Mashaba and Hermione Nevill, the World Bank Group’s senior travel specialist.

The announcement was followed by a commitment by Airbnb that it will invest $1m in community-led tourism projects in Africa up to and including 2020.

The study showed that the typical Africa host on Airbnb earns $1,500 yearly and that the typical listing on Airbnb is shared for 18 nights a year. Across the continent, hosts earned a total of $139m by sharing their homes with guests, and Airbnb hosts keep up to 97% of the accommodation proceeds. The average host age in Africa is 43 and the host community is evenly split between women and men.

"For many Africans, being able to turn their greatest expense — their home — into a source of additional revenue is good news," said Lehane. "Home sharing is healthy tourism by virtue of being not only inclusive but also sustainable, helping people create new economic opportunities for themselves in the homes and communities where they live."

In the past year, 1.2-million guests used Airbnb when visiting Africa — more than double the previous year. Close to 60% of trips in the past year were booked by millennials, an increase of 36% compared to 2012, and close to 20% of guests are traveling as part of a family.

Intra-continental travel accounts for the greatest share of guests at 29%, followed by France, the US and the UK.

According to Mashaba: "Johannesburg is a city of inclusivity. As the new administration, our goal is to ensure equitable and sustainable growth, especially in our poorest communities. Any initiative that assists the city in accomplishing our goal is welcomed.

"The African continent needs to create entrepreneurial mindsets in the whole population; this can only be done if we show people that they already have the tools needed to participate in the economy."