Employees of two local airlines are downing tools on Monday‚ union officials said.

South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) members at SA Airlink will on Monday embark on a strike‚ the union said.

"The 110 workers are employed as cabin crew at the regional airline and are disgruntled that the company refuses to accede to their pay increase demand. Workers are demanding a 32% increase while the company is only offering 10%‚" the union said in a statement.

The union said the demand was fuelled by the fact that the company increased pilots’ salaries by 32% but expected cabin crew to be content with a 10% increase.