Carol Paton Deputy editor: Business Day
Companies / Transport & Tourism

New, R5bn debt crisis looms for South African Airways

Conditions of banks' last extension that Treasury provide SAA with R3bn by end-September to repay Citi and provide working capital of R1.2bn

13 October 2017 - 12:02 Carol Paton
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

South African Airways (SAA) will face a new debt crisis at the end of October when the repayment of loans of R5bn made by domestic banks falls due on the last day of the month.

The Treasury has already bailed out SAA twice since June: first to repay a Standard & Chartered loan of R2.2bn and then to repay a Citibank loan of R1.76bn. Both had refused requests to roll over their loans to the airline.

The news that domestic funders have also set a deadline for repayment, subject to certain conditions, comes a day after it emerged that the Treasury has abandoned its plan to sell its R13bn stake in Telkom, which had been intended to fund SAA’s debt and capital requirements.

A question now hangs over how the funds for SAA will be sourced as the government has committed to assisting state-owned enterprises in a “deficit-neutral way”, which precludes the option of raising additional debt funding.

The details of the arrangements with domestic banks are contained in a report to Parliament by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, tabled in Parliament on Friday. The report is obligatory in order to comply with section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act, the provision under which Gigaba tapped into the National Revenue Fund in order to repay Standard & Chartered and Citi.

The report states that the R5bn from domestic banks fell due on September 29 but after discussions the lenders agreed to extend by one month to the end of October.

The conditions of the extension, states the report, was that the Treasury provide SAA with R3bn by the end of September to repay the Citi loan and to provide working capital of R1.2bn. On this basis, the banks would entertain “an additional extension” until the end of March 2018 “subject to the required equity injection into SAA being tabled during the medium-term budget policy statement and being approved by Parliament.”

The DA’s Alf Lees, who is the party’s deputy shadow minister of finance, said on Friday that the possibility of the appropriation being approved before the end of October when the loans come due, was zero.

“An appropriation bill must be prepared, the standing committee must hold public hearings. Parliament’s deadline to complete this process is November 29,” said Lees.

Lees said that either the banks would have to reschedule their loans again or they had already been assured by Gigaba that the bill would be rubber-stamped by Parliament.

Telkom withdraws cautionary on government possibly selling its stake

There was a possibility that the state’s 39% interest in the telecoms group could be used to bail out SAA
Companies
1 day ago

BRONWYN NORTJE: Why nosediving SAA no longer merits costly emergency landing

National carrier no longer Africa’s go-to airline as competition increases and market tightens
Opinion
1 day ago

‘SA could have bought Emirates for the money spent on SAA’

Business Leadership SA leader Bonang Mohale says SA will soon reach a fiscal cliff if it doesn’t stop bailing out state-owned enterprises
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
About-turn on state's Telkom stake raises ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Treasury says it has a plan to fund SAA, after ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Cash-strapped Starbucks owner still has a Taste ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Insurers crunch claims numbers as storms clear
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Equites Property Fund pays lavish dividend
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Treasury says it has a plan to fund SAA, after canning Telkom share sale
Companies / Transport & Tourism

BRONWYN NORTJE: Why nosediving SAA no longer merits costly emergency landing
Opinion / Columnists

‘SA could have bought Emirates for the money spent on SAA’
Companies / Transport & Tourism

R50bn spent on SAA bailouts 'enough to buy Emirates' says business leader
Business

SAA has had R20bn from state coffers, and repaid only R1.6bn
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.