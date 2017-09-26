Bolloré Africa disputes charge of tender impropriety

Logistics firm Bolloré Africa, which was named in a forensic audit as having improperly won a tender from South African Airways Technical (SAAT), says that many of the findings in the report are factually incorrect and that it was not interviewed by the investigators.

The logistics tender is one of three suspicious tenders at SAAT investigated by consultancy Open Water, which had been continually postponed and restarted since 2013. The other two tenders were for component support and aircraft tyres.

SAA acting CEO Musa Zwane said the logistics and tyre investigation reports had been accepted by the SAA board at its meeting at the end of August.

In the logistics report, the claim was made that Bolloré was found to have misrepresented its capacity, black economic empowerment status and its infrastructure and should have been disqualified.

It was claimed it employed the daughter of a senior SAAT employee who sat in on the bid committee for the tender.

Tony Stenning, regional MD at Bolloré Africa Logistics and chairman of the company, strongly disagreed with the findings. He said the firm had not received a copy of the Open Water audit report and only former board members had been approached for interviews.