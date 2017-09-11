Leak sheds light on new Apple phones

San Francisco — Apple’s most important new phone for years will be called the iPhone X, according to a leak of the company’s latest mobile operating system on Saturday.

Strings of software code inside of the leaked operating system, first detailed by Apple news website 9to5Mac, show the expected three new phones will be called the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are successors to the current iPhone models, while the iPhone X is the premium version with a crisper screen, improved cameras and a 3-D facial recognition scanner for unlocking the device.

The "X" in the iPhone’s name may be a reference to this model being a special 10th anniversary edition. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will look similar to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but include faster processors, Bloomberg News has reported. The new devices will be unveiled on Tuesday.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

The leak comes not long after Apple accidentally published HomePod speaker software that gave details on new iPhone features.

Bloomberg