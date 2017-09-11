Companies / Transport & Tourism

Leak sheds light on new Apple phones

Strings of software code inside of the leaked operating system show the expected three new phones will be called the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

11 September 2017 - 06:20 Mark Gurman
Apple's iPhone 5C. Picture: REUTERS
San Francisco — Apple’s most important new phone for years will be called the iPhone X, according to a leak of the company’s latest mobile operating system on Saturday.

Strings of software code inside of the leaked operating system, first detailed by Apple news website 9to5Mac, show the expected three new phones will be called the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are successors to the current iPhone models, while the iPhone X is the premium version with a crisper screen, improved cameras and a 3-D facial recognition scanner for unlocking the device.

The "X" in the iPhone’s name may be a reference to this model being a special 10th anniversary edition. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will look similar to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but include faster processors, Bloomberg News has reported. The new devices will be unveiled on Tuesday.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

The leak comes not long after Apple accidentally published HomePod speaker software that gave details on new iPhone features.

Bloomberg

Is SA's most innovative mobile operator really a disruptor?

Will products such as LIT and cheaper data counteract low churn rates and convince customers to switch providers?
News & Fox
3 days ago

ANN CROTTY: Trapped by new technology

I’m a late adapter who is trapped by new technology. And no matter how many emojis or pictures you use it doesn’t feel quite the same, it’s all too ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Apple refuses to approve India’s anti-spam iPhone app

Infuriating the Indian government, Apple says the app — which shares spam and text logs with the national telecom regulator — violates its privacy ...
Companies
4 days ago

