Numsa protests at Transnet, alleges sex-for-jobs and other violations

Operations at the Transnet offices in Richards Bay are expected to come to a standstill on Friday as the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) embarks on a protest march.

At the heart of Numsa members’ grievances are allegations of a sex-for-jobs scheme‚ corruption‚ health and safety violations, and labour brokers.

Numsa Richards Bay local secretary Charles Mohlala said members would behave this time.

Numsa members caused chaos in early May when angry port workers used front-end loaders to flip over police vehicles and tear up roadside barriers at the Richards Bay Harbour.

Police fired shots at the earthmoving machines in an attempt to keep them at bay‚ without success.

DEspite the assurance from the union, Transnet has locked machines away.