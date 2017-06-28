Vuyani Jarana rumoured to become SAA’s first permanent CEO since 2015

South African Airways (SAA) has identified Vodacom executive Vuyani Jarana as the leading candidate to become the struggling state-owned carrier’s first permanent CEO since November 2015, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The debt-laden airline has not made a profit since 2011 and is in talks with banks about repaying or refinancing R8.9bn worth of loans due at the end of the week.

The carrier needs an experienced executive from the private sector to turn it around, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the information was not public.

Jarana has been head of Vodacom’s enterprise division since 2012 and was previously chief operating officer of Vodacom.

He is the preferred choice of a number of board members appointed to SAA by the Treasury in 2016, one of the people said. Chairperson Dudu Myeni, who also heads President Jacob Zuma’s charitable foundation, prefers a different candidate, the person said.

Jarana declined to comment.